Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) – Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Emerson Electric in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $95.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $63.65 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

