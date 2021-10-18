Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.53.

NYSE:JPM opened at $166.61 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $95.24 and a 52 week high of $171.51. The firm has a market cap of $497.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

