Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $15.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.98 and a beta of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 30,805 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,108,000 after buying an additional 2,626,257 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 229,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 54.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

