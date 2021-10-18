Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Simon Property Group, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Simon Property Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s FY2024 earnings at $12.76 EPS.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPG. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.83.

SPG stock opened at $140.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.81. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $141.66. The firm has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 308.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,033 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5,943.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,006,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,557,000 after purchasing an additional 990,254 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $119,235,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 460.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,336,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 512,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,252,697. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.86%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

