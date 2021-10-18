Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Avid Bioservices, Inc. Lowered by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) – KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avid Bioservices in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avid Bioservices’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

CDMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $25.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.74. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 322.42 and a beta of 2.19. Avid Bioservices has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $62,322.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 22,596 shares of company stock worth $565,129 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 282,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

