Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for RBC Bearings Incorporated Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of RBC Bearings in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.26 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $221.65 on Monday. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.26 and its 200 day moving average is $208.09. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 98.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

