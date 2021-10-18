Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Raised by Piper Sandler

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Netflix in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.53. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $705.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2021 earnings at $10.35 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones began coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Netflix from $645.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.95.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $628.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $580.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $538.65. Netflix has a 12 month low of $463.41 and a 12 month high of $646.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Netflix by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

