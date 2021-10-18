Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Issued By Raymond James

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report issued on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SVM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.19.

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.90 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 27.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 128.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

