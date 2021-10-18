Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Astronics Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Astronics in a research note issued on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Astronics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $111.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.09 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 10.32%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ATRO. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Astronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Astronics stock opened at $14.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $437.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.06. Astronics has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $20.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 27.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Astronics by 59.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 155,250 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Astronics by 104,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Astronics by 150.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

