Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Issued By Oppenheimer

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of America in a report issued on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s FY2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.24.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $46.37 on Monday. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $46.67. The company has a market capitalization of $390.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bank of America by 30.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,211,477,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $604,014,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Bank of America by 77.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,312,000 after buying an additional 11,009,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after buying an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.