Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Issued By Piper Sandler

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

USB has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.03.

NYSE USB opened at $60.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.06. The company has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $63.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USB. State Street Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,730,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,491,000 after acquiring an additional 680,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,047,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,627,000 after purchasing an additional 608,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,735 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,831 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,894,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,463,000 after buying an additional 344,959 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.