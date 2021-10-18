Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Boosted by Analyst

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research note issued on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

C has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $72.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $146.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 57.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 18.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 242,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 37,092 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 16.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

