Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Del Taco Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

TACO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of TACO stock opened at $8.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $315.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 55,006 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 45.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 61,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 4.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 268,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 646,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 19,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 8.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 118,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

