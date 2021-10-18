Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Eldorado Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

ELD has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$11.79 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.72.

TSE:ELD opened at C$11.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.31. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$9.52 and a 52 week high of C$18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10. The stock has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.30.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$286.56 million for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.60, for a total transaction of C$31,895.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,365 shares in the company, valued at C$99,269.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.