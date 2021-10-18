Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eldorado Gold in a report released on Thursday, October 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EGO. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 99.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 318.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

