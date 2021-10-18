Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Increased by Analyst

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research report issued on Friday, October 15th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$148.31 million during the quarter.

ERO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$33.50 target price on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.20.

Shares of ERO opened at C$25.72 on Monday. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$17.24 and a twelve month high of C$29.76. The company has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.71.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

