Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Reduced by William Blair

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Progressive in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. William Blair also issued estimates for The Progressive’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PGR. reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

The Progressive stock opened at $91.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.63. The Progressive has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,937 shares of company stock valued at $7,504,360 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 30.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Quilter Plc increased its stake in The Progressive by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in The Progressive by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

