Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for RPM International Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for RPM International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.47. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RPM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $83.49 on Monday. RPM International has a 1 year low of $76.43 and a 1 year high of $99.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.51 and a 200 day moving average of $87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in RPM International by 21.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in RPM International by 17.6% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in RPM International by 9.1% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in RPM International by 93,416.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 28,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in RPM International by 339.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 79,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

