Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Issued By Piper Sandler

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $166.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.72. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $95.24 and a 52 week high of $171.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

