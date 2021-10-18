Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Macerich Company Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Macerich in a report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Macerich’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

The Macerich stock opened at $17.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The Macerich has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average is $16.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In related news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Macerich by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,846,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704,782 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Macerich by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,579,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,680 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of The Macerich by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,115,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Macerich by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,089,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Macerich by 417.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,651 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

