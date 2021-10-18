Qbao Market Cap Hits $457,643.84 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Qbao has a market cap of $457,643.84 and $8,242.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000026 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

