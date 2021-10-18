Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 78.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64,629 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $165.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.56 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.65.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.85.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

