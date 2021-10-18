QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings of $2.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.22 and the highest is $2.30. QUALCOMM posted earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year earnings of $8.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $9.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Amundi bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $1,068,606,000. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after buying an additional 4,969,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after buying an additional 2,781,284 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $384,470,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 767.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $303,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.56. 224,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,719,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $146.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.69. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $121.05 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

