Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stake Reduced by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,604,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Qualys by 24.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after purchasing an additional 139,575 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Qualys by 59.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 285,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 106,282 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Qualys by 66.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,314,000 after purchasing an additional 73,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Qualys by 85.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 67,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $114.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.14. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.66 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $623,503.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,258,669.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,916 shares of company stock valued at $46,167,612. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

