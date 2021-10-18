Quantis Network (QUAN) Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantis Network has a market cap of $24,646.21 and $18.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00065971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00070357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00101625 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,247.78 or 1.00439480 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,730.21 or 0.06018850 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00023634 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.