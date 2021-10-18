QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) is Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s 3rd Largest Position

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lowered its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,934,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860,458 shares during the period. QuantumScape makes up 16.2% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University owned about 1.46% of QuantumScape worth $173,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter worth $32,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

Shares of NYSE:QS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,146,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.35. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 62.45 and a current ratio of 62.45.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 300,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 20,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $443,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,619,507 shares of company stock worth $36,254,532.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

