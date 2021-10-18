Quark Trading 1.3% Higher This Week (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 18th. Quark has a total market cap of $9.61 million and $1,903.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quark has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Quark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Quark

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 275,325,576 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.