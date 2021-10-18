Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will announce sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.67 billion. Quest Diagnostics reported sales of $2.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $10.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.92 billion to $10.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.80.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,349,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,718,000 after acquiring an additional 146,264 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 99.7% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 74,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,536,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 66.8% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX opened at $142.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $160.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

