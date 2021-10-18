QuickX Protocol Price Up 43.9% Over Last Week (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 18th. During the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 43.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.27 million and $51,562.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00041267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.84 or 0.00194858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00088914 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QCX is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

