Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Short Interest Update

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the September 15th total of 4,120,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 612,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

QDEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Quidel during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,238. Quidel has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $288.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.29 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 48.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quidel will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

