QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.88% of QuinStreet worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QNST stock opened at $17.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $921.75 million, a P/E ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.36 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 30,573 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $531,053.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $373,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,463.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,574 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

