Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the September 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of QUISF opened at $1.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.64.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on QUISF. Scotiabank began coverage on Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.20 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.30.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.