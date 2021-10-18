Quiztok (QTCON) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.33 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $21.53 million and $2.33 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quiztok has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One Quiztok coin can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quiztok alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 1,092% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

QTCON is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,702,036,716 coins. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quiztok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quiztok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.