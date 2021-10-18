Radix (EXRD) Trading Up 17.7% Over Last Week

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 18th. In the last seven days, Radix has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. Radix has a market capitalization of $93.92 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00041117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.06 or 0.00193393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00088830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

About Radix

Radix (CRYPTO:EXRD) is a coin. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

