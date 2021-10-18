Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Shares Gap Down to $15.52

Shares of Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.52, but opened at $15.03. Rallybio shares last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 534 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RLYB shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

Get Rallybio alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.31) by $1.51. Analysts expect that Rallybio Corp will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.