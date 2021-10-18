Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Shares Gap Down to $15.52

Shares of Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.52, but opened at $15.03. Rallybio shares last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 534 shares traded.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on RLYB shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75.
About Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB)
Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.
