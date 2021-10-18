Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Short Interest Up 26.7% in September

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 242,400 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the September 15th total of 191,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of METC stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 24,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,242. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.12 million, a P/E ratio of 150.45 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $76.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.54 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. Analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.