Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Trading 7.9% Higher

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.39 and last traded at $16.39. 5,822 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 182,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on METC. TheStreet upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $730.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $76.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.54 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.60%. Research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 24.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 9.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.