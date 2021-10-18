Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Mizuho

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RRC. Bank of America upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.64.

NYSE RRC opened at $24.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Range Resources will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 37.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 258,676 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 70,876 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after buying an additional 558,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,857,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,849,000 after buying an additional 264,324 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,244,968 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,520,000 after buying an additional 401,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

