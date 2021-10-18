Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at Mizuho

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

Shares of RPD opened at $120.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.15. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $61.09 and a 12-month high of $125.32.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total transaction of $1,066,989.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $33,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,688 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 29.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,384,000 after purchasing an additional 265,972 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 141.6% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 381,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after purchasing an additional 223,651 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 25.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,067,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,621,000 after purchasing an additional 217,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 183.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 183,007 shares during the last quarter.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

