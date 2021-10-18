Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at Mizuho

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target upped by analysts at Mizuho from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

RPD stock opened at $120.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.15. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $61.09 and a 52 week high of $125.32.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total value of $1,066,989.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $537,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,883 shares of company stock worth $4,045,688. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 195.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 22.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 57.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 11.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,137,000 after buying an additional 20,215 shares in the last quarter.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

