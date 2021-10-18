RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Trading Down 5.5%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) dropped 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $31.09. Approximately 10,749 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 441,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.90.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $906.17 million, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.44.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wendye Robbins bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.39 per share, with a total value of $46,300.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $30,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,475 shares of company stock worth $75,894 and have sold 169,003 shares worth $5,715,179. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $876,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $2,465,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $4,805,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 481.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 287,146 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $2,672,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

