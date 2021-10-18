Ratecoin Trading Down 63.7% Over Last 7 Days (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 60.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Ratecoin has a total market cap of $75,811.90 and $12.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ratecoin has traded down 63.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ratecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ratecoin alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ratecoin Profile

Ratecoin (XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ratecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ratecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.