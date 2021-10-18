Rathbone Brothers (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Rathbone Brothers (OTCMKTS:RTBBF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of RTBBF remained flat at $$20.35 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.35. Rathbone Brothers has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $20.35.

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

