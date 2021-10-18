Rathbone Brothers (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Rathbone Brothers (OTCMKTS:RTBBF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of RTBBF remained flat at $$20.35 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.35. Rathbone Brothers has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $20.35.
About Rathbone Brothers
