Ravencoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $44.87 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 18th. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $44.87 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001746 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00066360 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00041398 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002380 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,894,180,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

