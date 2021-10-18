Raymond James Analysts Give Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) a C$40.00 Price Target

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) received a C$40.00 price target from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Endeavour Mining to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.15.

EDV stock traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$31.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,227. The company has a market cap of C$7.89 billion and a PE ratio of 17.21. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of C$23.12 and a 12 month high of C$37.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$29.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.59.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$925.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$738.24 million. Analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

