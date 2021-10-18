Raymond James Boosts ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$17.50

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$17.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources to C$13.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.23.

Shares of ARX traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,081,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,100. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$8.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.74. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$5.68 and a 12-month high of C$12.67.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.46). The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 1.5599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

