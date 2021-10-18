Raymond James Boosts Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target to $155.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

NASDAQ CIGI traded up $1.07 on Monday, reaching $141.28. 2,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.65. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.58. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $63.46 and a 12 month high of $143.38.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $945.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $562,761,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,687,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,099,000 after buying an additional 322,636 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,195,000 after buying an additional 208,862 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,253,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,390,000 after buying an additional 188,161 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,808,000 after purchasing an additional 47,172 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

