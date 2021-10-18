Raymond James Boosts DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Price Target to $39.00

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE DCP traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.38. 1,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 3.58.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 50,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,847,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,703,000 after purchasing an additional 70,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

