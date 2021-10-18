Raymond James Boosts Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$15.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 33.81% from the company’s current price.

ERF has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.02.

Shares of ERF traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$11.21. The company had a trading volume of 934,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,763. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$2.22 and a 1-year high of C$11.94. The stock has a market cap of C$2.88 billion and a PE ratio of -7.35.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$408.62 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 82,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$616,035.96.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

