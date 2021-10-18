Raymond James Increases Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target to C$5.75

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$5.75 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 37.23% from the company’s current price.

CJ has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Cardinal Energy stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$4.19. 612,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,388. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of C$0.38 and a one year high of C$4.51. The stock has a market cap of C$629.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.26.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$99.11 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardinal Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 25,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.85 per share, with a total value of C$71,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,665,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,597,222.20. Also, Director Stephanie Sterling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.23, for a total transaction of C$211,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$922,573.27.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

